DAX Falls On Brexit Fears

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday despite a series of positive vaccine developments and data showing higher-than-expected rebound in German retail sales.

The benchmark DAX dropped 90 points, or 0.7 percent, to 13,290 after climbing 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

BioNTech SE shares jumped nearly 5 percent after the U.K. approved its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer.

Banks and automakers were declining after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Tuesday that there was a chance that Brexit trade talks may end without a deal.

Commerzbank edged down slightly while Deutsche Bank fell 1.5 percent. BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen lost 1-2 percent.

In economic releases, German retail sales grew more than expected in October, data released by Destatis revealed.

Retail sales increased 2.6 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.9 percent drop in September. Sales were expected to climb only 1.2 percent.

Year-on-year, retail sales surged around 8.2 percent in October, bigger than the economists' forecast of 5.9 percent.

