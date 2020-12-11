DAX Falls Dragged Down By Banks

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Friday, with banks losing ground as near-term U.S. fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new deal.

The benchmark DAX dropped 125 points, or 0.9 percent, to 13,170 after closing 0.3 percent lower the previous day.

Lender Commerzbank fell 2.2 percent and rival Deutsche Bank gave up 1.1 percent.

In economic releases, German consumer prices declined for the third straight month in November, final data from Destatis showed.

Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in November, following declines of 0.2 percent each in both September and October. The rate came in line with the estimate published on November 30. The last time an inflation rate as low as this was observed was in January 2015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.