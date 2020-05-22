DAX Falls As US-China Tensions Flare Up

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday as rising U.S.-China tensions in the past few weeks added to global growth fears.

After China moved to impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony.

Critics say that the controversial law will effectively end wide-ranging freedoms including the right to peaceful assembly and free speech that Hong Kong enjoys under the "one country, two systems" mechanism.

Some U.S. senators are reportedly introducing a bipartisan bill that would sanction Chinese officials and entities who enforce the new national security laws.

The benchmark DAX was down 89 points, or 0.8 percent at 10,977 after declining 1.4 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.