DAX Falls As Risk Aversion Sets In

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday and the dollar jumped on risk aversion after the latest voting tallies from the U.S. presidential election showed a tight race between Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden in many battleground states.

Biden is currently holding the lead in the Electoral College but the final result may be delayed as mail in ballots have to be counted.

Trump attempted to claim victory and said he would ask the Supreme Court to dispute election count in a hotly contested election.

The benchmark DAX fell 120 points, or 1 percent, to 11,980 after rallying 2.6 percent the previous day.

Lender Commerzbank fell more than 3 percent while rival Deutsch Bank was down half 0.7 percent.

Trade-exposed automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen lost about 3 percent each. BMW reaffirmed its outlook for 2020 on the back of rising sales in China.

Reinsurance giant Hannover rose 0.8 percent after reinstating its profit guidance for 2020.

Similarly, real estate company Vonovia advanced 1.5 percent after reporting a rise in profit for the first nine months and backing its outlook for 2020.

