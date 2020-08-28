DAX Falls As Consumer Confidence Weakens

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Friday after a survey showed that German consumer confidence is set to weaken in September following three months of improvement as income expectations deteriorated.

Market researcher GfK said its forward-looking consumer confidence index for September dropped to -1.8 from -0.2 in August, which was revised from -0.3. Economists had expected a positive reading of 1.2.

The weakening of consumer confidence was led by the drop in the income expectations index that fell to 12.8 in August from 18.6 in July.

Economic expectations, propensity to buy as well as saving intentions showed modest gains.

The benchmark DAX dropped 47 points, or 0.36 percent, to 13,052 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Technology stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor drifted lower, while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were posting modest gains.

Lender Commerzbank climbed 3 percent and Deutsche Bank added 1.5 percent as Treasury yields ticked higher after U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled its new policy framework.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.