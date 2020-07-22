DAX Falls Amid Rising US-China Tensions

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday as the initial euphoria over an agreement on EU stimulus package faded and the focus shifted back to surging coronavirus cases around the world. U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better.

Traders also kept an eye on worsening U.S.-China relations. The U.S. gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston, according to Hu Xijin, the editor of the Communist Party's Global Times newspaper.

The benchmark DAX dropped 71 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,103 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.

Software AG shares soared 7 percent. The enterprise software company reconfirmed its current 2020 guidance as a whole after reporting a decline in second-quarter profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.