Markets

DAX Falls Ahead Of US Presidential Debate

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Tuesday as the global death toll from Covid-19 passed 1 million and caution crept in ahead of the first debate between the U.S. presidential candidates.

The benchmark DAX dropped 89 points, or 0.7 percent, to 12,782 after climbing 3.2 percent the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell around 2 percent, while automakers BMW and Daimler were down over 1 percent.

Travel-related stocks were also coming under selling pressure, with Lufthansa down 1.4 percent and TUI AG losing more than 4 percent.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KgaA shares fell over 1 percent. The automotive part supplier is selling its business with front camera software of HELLA Aglaia including the related activities of HELLA Aglaia in testing and validation, to the Car.Software Organization, a subsidiary of Volkswagen.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG rose about 1 percent. The company has signed an agreement for taking a majority stake of 50.01 percent in the multi-function terminal Piattaforma Logistica Trieste in the Italian seaport of Trieste.

This will be the company's third participation in a port outside Hamburg after Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular