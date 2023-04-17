DAX Eyes a Six Day Winning Streak on US Stats and ECB Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish end to a bullish week for the DAX on Friday. The DAX rose by 0.50% to end the day at 15,808. Notably, the DAX extended its winning streak to five sessions.

Hopes of central banks nearing an end to their monetary policy tightening cycle delivered support.

Softer inflation numbers from Germany and France supported buyer appetite, while hawkish Fed chatter led to a late pullback from session highs.

The NASDAQ Composite Index ended Friday with a 0.35% loss, with the Dow and S&P falling by 0.42% and 0.21%, respectively. US bank corporate earnings failed to offset hawkish Fed chatter despite Blackrock (BLK), Citi (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) delivering better-than-forecasted earnings results.

FOMC Member Chatter Reaffirm May Fed Rate Hike

German wholesale prices and finalized French inflation figures for March were in focus on Friday.

Softer-than-expected German wholesale prices delivered DAX support. German wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in March versus a forecasted 2.5% surge. Wholesale prices rose by 0.1% in February.

Inflation figures from France were also DAX-friendly. In March, the French annual inflation rate softened from 6.3% to 5.7%, up from a prelim 5.6%.

According to insee.fr,

A slowdown in energy prices (+4.9% after +14.1%) was a drag on the headline figure.

Prices for services also saw a modest decline from +3.0% in February to +2.9% in March,

Year-over-year, prices for manufactured goods accelerated from 2.3% to 2.9%.

Food prices were up by 15.9% versus 14.8% in February.

However, core inflation accelerated from 6.1% to 6.2%.

ECB member chatter drew investor attention to the core inflation figures.

On Friday morning, ECB Executive Board Member Pierre Wunsch had this to say,

“I think May will be about 25 or 50 basis points. If there’s another upside surprise in core inflation and the lending survey doesn’t look too bad, we might have to do 50. If there is a positive surprise in core, then perhaps 25 is more appropriate.”

Wunsch added,

“Given that wage dynamics will be incompatible with the 2% inflation target for years and real rates are still low, I don’t see any quick reversal of policy once we reach the terminal rate.”

US Economic indicators delivered mixed results and raised hopes of the Fed hitting the pause button in May. In March, retail sales slid by 1.0% versus a forecasted 0.4% decline. Better-than-expected industrial production and consumer sentiment figures failed to support a recovery.

However, hawkish Fed chatter contributed to a late pullback from session highs, with FOMC member Christopher Waller calling for more rate hikes to bring inflation to target. Waller had this to say,

“Monetary policy needs to be tightened further. How much further will depend on incoming data on inflation, the real economy, and the extent of tightening credit conditions.”

According to FedWatchTool, there was a 83.5% probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike, up from 71.2% one week ago.

The DAX Market Movers

It was a bullish Friday for the auto sector. Continental jumped by 3.32%, with Porsche ending the day up by 1.83%. BMW and Volkswagen saw gains of 1.33% and 1.28%, respectively, while Mercedes-Benz Group rose by a more modest 0.89%.

It was also a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rallied by 5.65% and 4.57%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized inflation figures from Italy will be in focus later this morning. However, the numbers are unlikely to influence. ECB member commentary points to April core inflation figures to decide on a 25-basis point or 50-basis point interest rate hike in May.

While there are no economic indicators to consider, ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB Executive Board members Anneli Tuominen and Elizabeth McCaul speak today. Commitments to deliver 50-basis point interest rate hikes in May and the talk of further hikes beyond May would test buyer appetite.

Looking toward the USeconomic calendar NY Empire State Manufacturing Index numbers will draw interest. Better-than-expected figures would deliver late support.

However, investors should also consider Fed chatter and corporate earnings.

Technical Indicators

The DAX has to avoid the 15,803 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,847. A move through the Friday high of $15,842 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need US stats and central bank commentary to support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $15,885 and resistance at $15,900. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 15,967.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,765 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the DAX should avoid sub-$15,700. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,721 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,639.

DAX 170423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,514). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,514) would support a breakout from R1 (15,847) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,885) and 15,900. However, a risk-off event would deliver a fall through S1 (15,765) to bring S2 (15,721) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,514) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 170423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was up 23 points, while the NASDAQ mini fell by 0.25. The Dow mini was up by 53.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

