DAX Extends Recovery Ahead Of Fed Update

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day for clues on the timing of interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening in the face of surging inflation.

The Fed's policy statement is due at 2 p.m. EST. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to begin a news conference half an hour after the release of the statement.

Markets have already priced in a 25 bps rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

The benchmark DAX jumped 289 points, or 1.9 percent, to 15,413 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Travel stocks advanced, with airline Lufthansa climbing as much as 5.7 percent as Omicron worries ease.

