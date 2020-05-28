DAX Extends Recent Gains On Recovery Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Thursday to extend recent gains on optimism that economic activity will gather steam in the wake of fresh fiscal stimulus proposals from the European Union and Japan.

The European Union proposed Wednesday a €750 billion stimulus program to help limit the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Cabinet approved a 31.91 trillion yen ($296 billion) second supplementary budget for the fiscal year through next March to reduce the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark DAX rose by 77 points, or 0.66 percent, to 11,736 after rallying 1.3 percent in the previous session.

1&1 Drillisch AG shares advanced 1.4 percent. The telecommunication service provider said that the draft expert, which reviewed a price increase implemented by Telefonica, now intends to declare that the price increase is entirely unjustified.

Fresenius SE & Co rose over 1 percent after its Kabi unit and German pharmaceutical company medac entered into a marketing agreement for treatments of rheumatic illnesses.

Industrial design services company Bertrandt Group rallied nearly 2 percent despite reporting a fall in first-half profit.

