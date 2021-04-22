DAX Extends Recent Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks are firmly up in positive territory in late morning trades Thursday as investors continue to pick up shares despite persisting worries about the surge in coronavirus cases in several countries.

The benchmark DAX was up 89.68 points or 0.59% at 15,285.65 a little while ago. The index ended with a gain of about 0.44% on Wednesday.

RWE shares are up 3.6%. Siemens is gaining about 2.5%, while Infineon, Continental, Delivery Hero, Henkel, E.ON, and MTU Aero are up 1 to 2%.

SAP is rising 1.7% after the company said its net profit for the first quarter rose on year to 1.65 billion euros from 1.02 billion euros in the year ago quarter. and confirmed an increase in operating profit which it had announced earlier in the month.

Deutsche Bank, Covestro, HeidelbergCement and Merck are weak.

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day. The ECB is unlikely to announce any major shifts in its policy stance.

