DAX Extends Losses On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as comments from U.S. officials raised concerns that economic recovery may take much longer to gather momentum.

The prospect of a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

The benchmark DAX tumbled 190 points, or 1.82 percent, to 10,351 after losing as much as 2.6 percent in the previous session.

BMW Group shares fell 2.4 percent. The automaker stated that, as expected, its full-year 2020 sales and earnings before tax will be significantly lower than the previous year. The company also said the outlook for 2021 remains extremely uncertain.

SGL Carbon lost 3.6 percent after the carbon and graphite product manufacturer slipped to a loss in the first quarter and projected a decline in sales revenue and recurring EBIT for the second quarter.

Bilfinger slumped 5.7 percent, Wirecard lost about 1 percent and RWE shed 0.7 percent after unveiling their quarterly results.

Merck KGaA declined 1.5 percent after lowering its profit outlook for the year.

Deutsche Telekom rose about half a percent after confirming its FY20 view.

In economic releases, German inflation eased in April to the lowest since 2016 largely due to lower energy prices amid coronavirus pandemic, final data from Destatis revealed.

