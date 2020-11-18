DAX Extends Losses On Covid-19 Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday amid growth concerns as several countries impose new restrictions to fight a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Germany's confirmed Covid-19 cases rose by 17,561 to 833,307, while the death toll from the disease rose by 305 to 13,119, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said.

The benchmark DAX slipped 8 points to 13,125 after finishing marginally lower on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse advanced 1.7 percent. The stock exchange operator has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in corporate governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for about $1.8 billion.

Schaeffler Group, a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, lost 6 percent after issuing its mid-term targets up to 2025.

Automakers were trading mixed after industry data showed new car registrations in Europe decreased in October after rising in the previous month.

BMW dropped 0.3 percent and Volkswagen shed 0.9 percent, while Daimler rose about half a percent.

EU passenger car registrations decreased 7.8 percent year-on-year to 953,615 units, following a 3.1 percent increase in September, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association said as several countries in the region returned to lockdown amid a second wave of the coronavirus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.