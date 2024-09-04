News & Insights

Markets

DAX Extends Losses As Growth Worries Mount

September 04, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors fretted about weakening U.S. and Chinese growth.

Economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in August for the fifth consecutive month and the 21st time in the last 22 months, raising concerns the world's largest economy is headed for recession.

Elsewhere, a private survey revealed that growth in China's services sector activity slowed in August despite the summer travel peak.

The benchmark DAX was down 122 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,624 after losing 1 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, Commerzbank AG shares fell 1.7 percent. According to a Bloomberg report, the German government plans to sell a stake of 3 percent to 5 percent in the lender.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.