DAX Extends Gains On US Stimulus Cheer

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session after U.S. lawmakers reached agreement over a $2 trillion stimulus package to shore up the economy against the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark DAX surged 324 points, or 3.35 percent, to 10,025 after rallying 11 percent the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank jumped 5-7 percent.

Electric utility E. ON soared 11 percent. The company said that its management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, has adopted a dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5 percent.

Industrial and technology group ThyssenKrupp jumped 23 percent. The company said it would reduce up to 2,000 jobs in the next 3 years, and roughly another 1,000 jobs by 2026.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik rallied 3.3 percent despite the company projecting strong decrease in 2020 earnings due to coronavirus pandemic.

United Utilities Group advanced 5.4 percent. The company said its current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.