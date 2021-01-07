DAX Extends Gains On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Thursday on hopes that additional U.S. stimulus under a Democrat administration as well as coronavirus vaccine rollouts will spur a strong economic recovery.

The benchmark DAX inched up 22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 13,914 after gaining 1.8 percent the previous day.

MorphoSys AG advanced 1.6 percent. The biotech company said it has appointed Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2021.

Delivery Hero SE, a multinational online food-delivery service based in Berlin, fell 1.4 percent. The company said it has placed new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of about 1.2 billion euros.

In economic releases, German manufacturing orders grew further in November, defying expectations for a decline, figures from the Federal Statistical Office/Destatis showed.

Factory orders rose 2.3 percent month-on-month in November, while economists had forecast a 1.2 percent fall. The growth for October was revised to 3.3 percent from 2.9 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, factory orders grew 6.3 percent in November after a 2.3 percent increase in the previous month.

