DAX Extends Gains As Investors Eye Nvidia's Q2 Results

August 28, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited earnings from market darling Nvidia, which could affect shares of artificial intelligence and other prominent technology stocks.

Investors also awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge later this week for signals on U.S. interest-rate reductions.

The benchmark DAX was up 89 points, or half a percent, at 18,771 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, LEG Immobilien SE shares fell 2.4 percent. The property company said that it is launching an offering of guaranteed senior, unsecured convertible bonds of 500 million euros due 2030.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

