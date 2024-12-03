DAX Extends Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Tuesday despite the recent negative economic readings and political instability in the country,

The benchmark DAX was up 70 points, or 0.4 percent, at 20,003 after rallying 1.6 percent to hit a new record high for the second day running the previous day.

The euro slipped amid concerns over potential French government collapse.

Technology stocks traded higher, with Infineon rising more than 1 percent after sharp gains in technology stocks pulled Wall Street to another record finish overnight.

SAP, which has surpassed Dutch chip equipment maker ASML in market valuation, was modestly higher.

Auto stocks were mixed, with BMW rising 1.8 percent, while Mercedes Benz fell 1.7 percent and Volkswagen dipped 0.4 percent.

