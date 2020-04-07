DAX Extends Gains As Virus Cases Slow

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday to extend the previous session's rally amid signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing.

The daily number of new Covid-19 cases fell for a fourth day in a row in Spain on Monday, prompting the government to contemplate a gradual easing of a nationwide lockdown.

The benchmark DAX was up 365 points, or 3.63 percent, at 10,438 after climbing 5.8 percent in the previous session.

Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss surged 6.6 percent despite suspending dividend for fiscal year 2019.

The negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic development are currently also leading to a significant decline in sales, profitability, and cash flow at the company.

MorphoSys AG rallied 2.5 percent. The therapeutic antibody company said that it temporarily paused enrollment or screening of patients in the M-PLACE study with MOR202, amid the Covid-19 outbreak. This could lead to delays in previously communicated timelines.

Brenntag gained nearly 5 percent. The chemical distribution company has decided to suspend the forecast for fiscal 2020.

In economic releases, German industrial production grew unexpectedly in February, data from Destatis revealed.

Industrial production grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.9 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of growth eased from January's 3.2 percent rise.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.2 percent after falling 0.9 percent in January.

