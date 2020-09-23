DAX Extends Gains As Powell Backs More Aid

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's commitment to helping the economy through the coronavirus pandemic and pressed Congress for more aid. Powell will make a second appearance in DC later today.

The benchmark DAX jumped 214 points, or 1.7 percent, to 12,808 after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rallied 2-3 percent after French rival Peugeot said it would buy back 10 million of its own shares from Dongfeng Motors.

Sportswear brand Puma surged 6 percent and Adidas added 6.5 percent after Nike Inc easily beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit.

Siemens AG gained 1.4 percent after extending its strategic partnership with Atos for five years in the areas of services modernization and digitalization, data driven digital, cloud transformation and cybersecurity.

In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to rise slightly in October, survey data from the market researcher GfK showed. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -1.6 in October from -1.7 in September.

Despite rising infection figures and the increasing fear of tighter restrictions caused by the pandemic, the consumer climate has stabilized, Rolf Burkl, GfK consumer expert said.

Germany's private sector continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower pace, survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The composite output index dropped more-than-expected to 53.7 in September from 54.4 in August, driven by a sharp rise in manufacturing output. The expected reading was 54.1.

The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.1 from 52.5 a month ago, while the manufacturing PMI rose to a 26-month high of 56.6 from 52.2 in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.