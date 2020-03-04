DAX Extends Gains Amid Bets On ECB Stimulus

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session after a measure of Eurozone business activity grew at the fastest pace in six months in February.

IHS Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index nudged up to 51.6 from 51.3 in January. That matched an earlier flash reading.

Another report showed that German retail sales grew 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in January, in contrast to a 2 percent decrease in December. Nonetheless, this was slightly slower than the expected growth of 1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth increased marginally to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent in December. The annual growth exceeded the 1.5 percent rise economists had forecast.

Meanwhile, the Fed's surprise move to lower rates stirred speculation that the European Central Bank will cut rates next week.

Elsewhere in Italy, health authorities said they may set up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 2,500 people have been reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy - the most of any country in Europe.

The benchmark DAX was up 85 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,069 after rising 1.1 percent the previous day.

Volkswagen rose over 1 percent after unveiling the first look of its new all-electric compact SUV ID.4, a near production concept car.

Dialog Semiconductor surged nearly 4 percent. The Anglo-German chip designer said it expects the chip supply chain and contract manufacturers to return to normal in the second quarter.

Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries jumped more than 3 percent after its fourth-quarter net income significantly increased to 160 million euros from 4 million euros in the previous year.

Chemical and ingredients distributor Brenntag climbed 3.8 percent after reporting a rise in its fiscal 2019 profit.

