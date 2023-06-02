News & Insights

DAX Extends Gains Ahead Of US Jobs Data

June 02, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as the U.S. pulled back from the brink of default and comments from a Federal Reserve official suggested a pause in interest rate hikes at the June policy meeting.

The dollar extended slide while Treasury yields held steady ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 127 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,981 after rallying 1.2 percent in the previous session.

Sportswear maker Puma jumped nearly 4 percent and peer Adidas rallied 3.5 percent after U.S. retailer Lululemon Athletica posted strong results for its latest quarter and raised its annual sales and profit forecasts.

ProSiebenSat.1 climbed 2.3 percent after Czech investment group PPF raised its stake in the media group.

