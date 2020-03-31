DAX Extends Gains After China Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session as investors cheered better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data and comments by Mike Ryan, head of health emergencies at the WHO, that there are signs of some stabilization in Europe's coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, German unemployment increased less than expected in March, data published by the Federal Employment Agency showed.

The number of people out of work rose by 1,000 in March, much less than economists' forecast of 29,000. Unemployment had decreased 8,000 in February.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5 percent in March compared to the expected rate of 5.1 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 212 points, or 2.2 percent, at 10,031 after climbing 1.9 percent on Monday.

Evotec shares rallied 3.5 percent. The company said that it has collaborated with South Korea's Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to accelerate the development of several of Ildong's proprietary projects through access to Evotec's INDiGO platform. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh jumped as much as 14 percent after its first quarter revenue forecast topped expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.