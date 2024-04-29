News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Up Slightly Ahead Of Inflation Data

April 29, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Monday as preliminary data showed inflation rose in four important German states in April.

National inflation data due out later in the day may influence trading sentiment, heading into the release of the euro zone inflation data on Tuesday.

The benchmark DAX was up 32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,193 after climbing 1.4 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank shares slumped 5.2 percent.

The lender has provided updates on the ongoing litigation concerning its acquisition of Postbank, revealing that a legal provision will affect its second-quarter and full-year profitability as well as capital ratios.

The total estimated amount of all claims, inclusive of accumulated interest, stands at about 1.3 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.