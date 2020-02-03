DAX Edges Up After Brexit

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened higher on Monday after the U.K. finally left the European Union, ending years of financial and political uncertainty.

In a speech to business leaders and international diplomats in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will walk away without a free-trade deal rather than agree to follow rules set by the 27-nation bloc.

The benchmark DAX was up 69 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,049 after falling around 1.3 percent on Friday.

The upside was capped by renewed concerns about coronavirus's impact on China demand as growth in China's factory activity slowed to a five-month low in January.

In stock specific action, medical technology company Siemens Healthineers lost almost 4 percent after its first-quarter net income fell 12 percent to 304 million euros from 345 million euros last year.

