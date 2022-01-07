DAX Edges Lower On Weak Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks dipped on Friday after data showed German industrial production declined unexpectedly in November.

Industrial output dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 2.4 percent rise in October, Destatis said. Economists had forecast production to climb 1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.4 percent after easing 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Investors also awaited the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

The benchmark DAX dropped 99 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,953 after losing 1.4 percent the previous day.

MorphoSys fell 2.6 percent. The biotech company reported that preliminary Monjuvi U.S. net product sales were $23.6 million for the fourth quarter and $79.1 million for the full year 2021.

Travel stocks were coming under selling pressure, with airline Lufthansa declining 0.7 percent.

Lender Deutsche Bank rose 1.8 percent after saying it is confident of reaching a key profitability target this year.

