Markets

DAX Edges Lower On Virus Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday as coronavirus worries persisted and a survey showed German consumer confidence is set to deteriorate in February under the strict lockdown restrictions.

Market research group GfK said its forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped 8.1 points to -15.6 in February from -7.5 in January. The expected reading was -7.9.

"The closure of the restaurant trade and large portions of the retail sector in mid-December 2020 has had a similarly damaging effect on consumer spending as that of the first lockdown last spring," Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at GfK, said. The survey was conducted between January 7 and 18.

The benchmark DAX dropped 78 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,792 after rallying 1.7 percent the previous day.

Jenoptik shares surged 4 percent. The optical products company said the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent for fiscal year 2020.

Siemens Healthineers gained 2.8 percent. The healthcare company raised its outlook for 2021 sales and earnings per share.

Symrise, a major producer of flavors and fragrances, rose nearly 3 percent after confirming its profit target for full-year 2020.

Software firm Software AG jumped 4.3 percent despite reporting lower Q4 profit and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular