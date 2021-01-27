DAX Edges Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday as coronavirus worries persisted and a survey showed German consumer confidence is set to deteriorate in February under the strict lockdown restrictions.

Market research group GfK said its forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped 8.1 points to -15.6 in February from -7.5 in January. The expected reading was -7.9.

"The closure of the restaurant trade and large portions of the retail sector in mid-December 2020 has had a similarly damaging effect on consumer spending as that of the first lockdown last spring," Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at GfK, said. The survey was conducted between January 7 and 18.

The benchmark DAX dropped 78 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,792 after rallying 1.7 percent the previous day.

Jenoptik shares surged 4 percent. The optical products company said the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent for fiscal year 2020.

Siemens Healthineers gained 2.8 percent. The healthcare company raised its outlook for 2021 sales and earnings per share.

Symrise, a major producer of flavors and fragrances, rose nearly 3 percent after confirming its profit target for full-year 2020.

Software firm Software AG jumped 4.3 percent despite reporting lower Q4 profit and revenue.

