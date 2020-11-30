DAX Edges Lower On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors booked profits after stellar gains this month on the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

The focus was on Brexit negotiations after face-to-face talks restarted on Saturday. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was a very significant week for Brexit.

The benchmark DAX dropped 20 points, or 0.2 percent, to 13,316 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

Wacker Chemie AG rallied 2.7 percent. The chemical company said that it is currently in advanced discussions with GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. regarding the sale of its entire stake in Siltronic of about 30.8 percent of Siltronic's total shares outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.