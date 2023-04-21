News & Insights

DAX Edges Lower On Growth Worries

April 21, 2023 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Friday after data showed manufacturing activity in the country remained firmly in contraction territory in April.

According to the preliminary business activity report from S&P Global/BME research, the manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.0 this month vs. 44.7 prior.

On the other hand, the services PMI jumped from 53.7 to 55.7 in April.

The benchmark DAX was down 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,758 after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Mercedes-Benz Group rose 1.4 percent after posting strong preliminary results for the first quarter of 2023.

SAP edged up slightly despite lowering its outlook due to the divestment of its Qualtrics unit.

