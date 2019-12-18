DAX Edges Lower On Brexit Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged down slightly on Wednesday and the pound fell again on the heels of its biggest tumble in a year amid uncertainty over Brexit.

Risks of a no-deal Brexit ramped up again in the wake of reports that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will amend the Brexit bill, explicitly ruling out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.

The U.K. is due to leave the European Union by January 31, leaving little time for a trade deal to be agreed with the EU.

Investors were also reacting to downbeat data from Japan showing that the country's exports slipped for a 12th straight month in November, raising the risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter.

The benchmark DAX was down 24 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,264 after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Scout24 AG shares rose half a percent. The company said it had agreed to sell its car classifieds platform AutoScout24, FinanceScout24 and Finanzcheck to Hellman & Friedman in a transaction valuing AutoScout24 at about 2.9 billion euros.

