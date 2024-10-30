DAX Edges Lower As Investors Watch Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited a raft of earnings and economic readings this week for directional cues.

Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, the labor force survey results from Destatis showed earlier today.

The unemployment rate came in at adjusted 3.5 percent, the same as in August. The number of unemployed declined 9,000 on month to 1.55 million.

The benchmark DAX was down 70 points, or 0.4 percent, at 19,408 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Automaker Volkswagen rallied 2 percent after backing its annual sales guidance.

Daimler Truck Holding fell 1.2 percent after an announcement that it is writing off some of its receivables in China.

BASF rose about 1 percent as the chemicals company reported slightly higher earnings in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.