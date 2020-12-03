DAX Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower in lackluster trade on Thursday as Brexit negotiations remained gridlocked, with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator telling member states' envoys talks were reaching "a make-or-break moment".

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that a Brexit deal could be reached in the next few days, less than five weeks ahead of Britain's exit from the bloc.

Investors also tracked progress on Covid-19 vaccines. The U.S. FDA is holding its advisory committee next week to confirm a vaccine rollout plan, while the European Medicines Agency is likely to give emergency approval on December 29th.

The benchmark DAX dropped 28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 13,285 after declining half a percent the previous day.

TUI AG tumbled 3 percent. The travel giant said it has reached a deal with the German government, private investors and banks for an extra 1.8 billion euros or $2.2 billion aid.

Krones AG, a packaging and bottling machine manufacturer, gave up half a percent after announcing further reduction in workforce.

