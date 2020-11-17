DAX Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Tuesday, with worries about rising Covid-19 cases and the impact of tighter restrictions weighing on markets.

Sweden is moving to restrict the size of public gatherings after a spike in new coronavirus cases.

A British medical adviser said that the three tier system may need to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the winter."

Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, are tightening rules after health experts warned the coming holiday travel season and the onset of colder weather will likely worsen the situation.

The benchmark DAX slipped 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,124 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank traded narrowly mixed, while automakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen were down between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent.

Travel-related stocks were moving lower, with Lufthansa falling 3 percent and TUI AG declining 1.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.