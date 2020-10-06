DAX Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday after seeing a relief rally the previous day on optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's health and renewed hopes for U.S fiscal stimulus.

The benchmark DAX dropped 23 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,805 after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.

Puma lost 2.6 percent after French luxury group Kering said it sold a 5.9 percent stake in the German sportswear group.

K+S Group shares jumped 2.6 percent. The company has signed an agreement to sell its Americas salt business bundled together as the Americas Operating Unit to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and affiliates.

SAP declined 1 percent. The software group and Sailing Yacht Research Foundation announced the launch of Sail Insight, a mobile app for the global sailing community which allows users to create, track and manage their own races and provides live data and analytics.

In economic news, German factory orders grew at a faster pace in August on robust foreign demand, data from Destatis revealed today.

Factory orders climbed 4.5 percent month-on-month, which was faster than the 3.3 percent rise in July and the 2.6 percent increase economists' had forecast.

On a yearly basis, manufacturing orders dropped at a slower pace of 2.2 percent, following a 6.9 percent decrease in July.

