DAX Edges Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the business climate index released by the IFO Institute came in unchanged at 84.3 for the month of October.

The benchmark DAX dipped 20 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,911 after climbing 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Technology shares were moving higher, with SAP climbing 3.6 percent after the business software maker said it would miss deadline to exit Russia before the end of the year.

Linde Plc rose more than 1 percent after proposing to de-list from the Frankfurt exchange.

Aker Solutions, which provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry, rallied 2.5 percent after reporting improved Q3 pre-tax profit on higher revenue.

Chemicals maker Covestro lost 4.5 percent after cutting its 2022 earnings guidance for the third time this year.

