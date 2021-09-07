Markets

DAX Edges Lower In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week.

The downside remained capped after data from Destatis showed German industrial production recovered in July.

Industrial production grew 1 percent month-on-month in July, offsetting a revised 1 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output advanced 5.7 percent in July, faster than the 5.4 percent increase posted in June.

The benchmark DAX dropped 0.2 percent to 15,907 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.

Deutsche Telekom AG gained 0.7 percent after it struck a share-swap deal with Softbank Group to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit in a major restructuring.

Allianz edged down slightly on reports that German regulator BaFin has started its own investigation into the insurance giant's Structured Alpha Funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular