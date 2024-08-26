News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Lower As Business Sentiment Falls In August

August 26, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were a tad lower on Monday as investors digested weak business sentiment data and looked ahead to the release of a slew of regional data due later in the week.

German business morale fell in August as companies were both more pessimistic and assessed their current situation as worse, a survey showed today.

The Ifo institute's business climate index fell to 86.6 in August from 87.0 in July while analysts had expected a reading of 86.0.

Employment, retail sales and GDP data for Europe's largest economy, Eurozone industrial and economic sentiment figures, and EU flash inflation data for August are due later in the week ahead of the ECB's interest-rate decision in September.

The inflation report is crucial for the European Central Bank as it considers its next interest-rate move.

The benchmark DAX was down 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,598 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.