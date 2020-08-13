DAX Edges Lower Amid Stimulus Stalemate

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell slightly on Thursday as stimulus talks sputtered in Washington and investors awaited the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims numbers for clues to economic recovery.

There's an atmosphere of uncertainty swirling around Congress as negotiations for the next stimulus package have stalled.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and the Trump administration are "miles apart" on a new fiscal plan, with little prospect of any new negotiations bearing fruit in the near future.

The benchmark DAX slid 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,042 after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Heidelberg Cement was moving lower despite maintaining its fiscal 2020 outlook.

Real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen edged down half a percent after reporting a fall in first-half profit.

RTL Group shares fell over 2 percent. The digital media group expects full-year 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITA to be significantly below 2019 and other recent years.

SMA Solar Technology soared 12.5 percent. The solar energy equipment supplier has confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for the 2020 fiscal year.

RWE advanced 1.4 percent. The utility and energy supplier said it will reach the upper end of its 2020 outlook for both core and operating profit.

Struggling conglomerate ThyssenKrupp slumped 15 percent after posting a widened loss for the third quarter of its fiscal year.

Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom rallied 2.3 percent after raising its guidance for the year.

In economic releases, German consumer prices fell in July, as initially estimated, mainly due to the reduction in the value added tax, final data from Destatis revealed.

The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.9 percent rise in June, as initially estimated. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent July, as estimated.

