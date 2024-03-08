News & Insights

DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data; Hello Fresh Shares Slump 45%

March 08, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Friday ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later today that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.

Closer home, Germany's industrial production expanded in January, figures from Destatis showed earlier today.

Industrial production posted a monthly growth of 1.0 percent, in contrast to the 2.0 percent fall in December. Output was expected to climb 0.6 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial output gained 1.1 percent from December.

The benchmark DAX was down 44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,79 after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, HelloFresh SE shares slumped 45 percent as the meal-kit maker cut its 2024 core earnings forecast for the second time in five months and dropped its midterm targets.

