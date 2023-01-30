DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of GDP Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened lower on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank policy meetings.

Destatis is slated to release German GDP data later in the day. Economists expect the economy to remain flat on a quarterly basis after expanding 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

The benchmark DAX was down 114 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,035 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.

Tech shares traded lower, with Infineon Technologies falling 2 percent.

DEUTZ AG soared more than 4 percent. The internal combustion engine maker announced that it has inked two multi-million euros agreements with the commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck Holdings AG to develop and market medium- and heavy-duty engines.

