Markets

DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of GDP Data

January 30, 2023 — 03:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened lower on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank policy meetings.

Destatis is slated to release German GDP data later in the day. Economists expect the economy to remain flat on a quarterly basis after expanding 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

The benchmark DAX was down 114 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,035 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.

Tech shares traded lower, with Infineon Technologies falling 2 percent.

DEUTZ AG soared more than 4 percent. The internal combustion engine maker announced that it has inked two multi-million euros agreements with the commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck Holdings AG to develop and market medium- and heavy-duty engines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.