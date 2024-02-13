News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Economic Sentiment Data

February 13, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday ahead of German and eurozone ZEW economic sentiment data, and key U.S. consumer price inflation data that could provide additional clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The benchmark DAX was down 99 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,937 after climbing 0.7 percent on Monday.

In corporate news, travel operator TUI Group rose 1.3 percent after it reported a narrower loss for the first quarter, amidst an increase in revenue on higher demand at improved prices and rates. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera gained 1.4 percent. The hydrogen company said its first-quarter sales rose by more than a third due to rising demand for its electrolyser technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.