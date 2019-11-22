DAX Edges Higher On US-China Trade Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Friday after official data showed the German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, as initially estimated.

Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially, following second quarter's 0.2 percent contraction. The rate came in line with the estimate published on November 14.

On a yearly basis, unadjusted GDP advanced 1 percent in the third quarter, offsetting the 0.1 percent decline in the preceding period.

Meanwhile, Germany's private sector continued to shrink in November but the pace of fall moderated from October, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The composite output index rose to 49.2 from 48.9 in the previous month. The factory PMI rose to a five-month high of 43.8 from 42.1 in October while the services PMI fell to a 38-month low of 51.3 from 51.6 in the previous month.

On the trade front, hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal were revived after the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.

The benchmark DAX was up 97 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,234 after losing 0.2 percent the previous day.

Vonovia was marginally higher. The residential property company said that it currently controls 72.3 percent of the votes in Hembla.

