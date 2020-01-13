DAX Edges Higher On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as investors looked ahead to the signing of a 'phase one' trade deal between the United States and China this week.

The benchmark DAX was up 37 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,520 after losing around 0.1 percent on Friday.

ThyssenKrupp shares advanced 1.4 percent. According to a report published in Financial Times newspaper, the company has stepped up its efforts to sell its ailing factory-building business.

SAP edged up 0.3 percent and Siemens gained half a percent on brokerage upgrades.

Wirecard rallied 3.2 percent. The provider of electronic payment and risk management applications announced that Wulf Matthias has resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory board for personal reasons.

Lufthansa dropped 1.2 percent after it cancelled all flights to and from Tehran until January 20.

CropEnergies jumped over 5 percent after its operating profit for the first nine months of the financial year 2019/20 more than tripled.

MorphoSys added 1.5 percent after signing a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corp.

In economic releases, Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in December, data from Destatis showed today.

Wholesale prices decreased 1.3 percent year-on-year in December but slower than the 2.5 percent decline seen in November. This was the sixth consecutive fall in wholesale prices.

The annual fall was largely driven by an 8.5 percent decrease in petroleum product prices.

