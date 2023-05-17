DAX Edges Higher On Strong Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday as upbeat corporate earnings updates outweighed lingering worries over the U.S. debt ceiling and the potential for a catastrophic debt default.

The benchmark DAX was up 57 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,954 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Munich Re gained about 1 percent. The top reinsurer posted lower net result in the first quarter but beat expectations.

Siemens rallied 2.5 percent. The industrial conglomerate raised its annual revenue outlook after second-quarter profits nearly tripled on higher orders.

SAP rose 1.6 percent after the business software maker raised its 2025 total revenue outlook for continuing operations and launched a share buyback program of up to 5 billion euros.

Lender Commerzbank slumped 6.2 percent despite profit nearly doubling in the first quarter.

Automakers Daimler and Mercedes Benz rose around half a percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations registered a double-digit growth in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.