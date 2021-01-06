DAX Edges Higher On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday after Democrats won one hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia and pulled ahead in a second, raising hopes for larger stimulus in the world's largest economy.

Winning both seats would allow Democrats to avert gridlock in Congress and give Biden a chance to enact his legislative agenda.

The benchmark DAX edged up 23 points, or 0.2 percent, to 13,674 after declining 0.6 percent the previous day.

Banks were gaining ground, with Commerzbank up 4 percent and Deutsche Bank rising 2.6 percent.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent. The euro hit a fresh 32-month high in early European trading as Democrats claimed the first of two key election runoffs.

