DAX Edges Higher On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Monday as hopes for a rapid economic recovery offset concerns about quickening inflation. Positive Chinese industrial output and retail sales data also boosted hopes of faster economic recovery this year.

All eyes remain on the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid the recent volatility in sovereign bond yields.

The benchmark DAX rose 22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 14,524 after declining half a percent on Friday.

Travel-related stocks were moving higher, with Lufthansa climbing 2.4 percent and TUI AG adding 3 percent.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up 1-2 percent.

In economic releases, German wholesale price inflation reached its strongest level since late 2018, Destatis reported today. Wholesale prices advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, after staying flat in January. This was the fastest growth since December 2018.

The annual growth was largely driven by the price increase in the wholesale of ores, metals and metal semi-finished products.

