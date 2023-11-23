News & Insights

DAX Edges Higher On Improved PMI Data

November 23, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday after a survey showed the downturn in the economy eased in November.

The HCOB Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to a four-month high of 47.1 from 45.9 in October.

The benchmark DAX was up 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,978 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Wind turbine maker Nordex fell 0.7 percent despite bagging on order from BioConstruct GmbH, a renewable energy solutions provider, to supply and install six N163/6.X turbines for the Bosel-West wind farm in Lower Saxony, Germany.

Kontron rose about 1 percent after an announcement that it has achieved another design win with revenues of around 50 million euros.

