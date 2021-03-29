Markets

DAX Edges Higher On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Monday as faster vaccinations and hopes of stimulus boosted optimism about a swifter economic recovery.

On the Covid front, Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to invoke federal emergency powers to stop the spread of the disease driven mainly by the British coronavirus variant.

"I will not sit and watch until we have 100,000 infections," said the Chancellor in an interview.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline his infrastructure spending plan on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The economic package worth about $3 billion covers infrastructure, education, healthcare and environmental programs.

The administration plans to split the package into two parts to avail support from congressional Republicans.

The benchmark DAX inched up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 14,769 after rising 0.9 percent on Friday.

