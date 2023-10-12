News & Insights

DAX Edges Higher On Dovish Fed Commentary

October 12, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday, with dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials and declining bond yields helping underpin sentiment ahead of U.S. CPI data due out later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 84 points, or half a percent, at 15,543 after edging up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Siemens Energy rose about 1 percent after it has agreed to sell its Trench business to investment firm Triton as part of many strategic decisions to sharpen its focus on its core business. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wind turbine maker Nordex was down half a percent after reporting a decline in the average selling price per megawatt of output in the third quarter of 2023 due to regional mix effects.

Sugar producer Suedzucker was marginally lower despite lifting its full-year earnings forecast.

