DAX Edges Higher On China Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Monday after data showed Chinese consumer price inflation remained flat in June and producer prices fell the most since December 2015, adding to the case for policymakers to launch more stimulus.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing that investor morale in the euro area sank more than expected in July. Sentix's index for the euro zone dropped to -22.5 points from -17.0 in June.

The benchmark DAX was up 42 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,645 after rising half a percent on Friday.

The dollar weakened and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated from a more than four-month peak as traders looked ahead to the release of U.S. consumer and producer price data this week for clues on the potential trajectory of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Bayer shares rose about 2 percent after reports that the German drugs-to-pesticides giant could spin off and list its agricultural division.

